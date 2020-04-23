Cameron Diaz shares her top tip for parents with a baby in lockdown

The actress shared details of how she has been coping as a new mum

Cameron Diaz shares her top tip for parents with a baby in...

Cameron Diaz has revealed that sleeping at different times to her husband has made things much easier to look after her newborn baby.

The Charlies Angels star became a first-time mum last December when she and Benji Madden welcomed their daughter Raddix into the world.

During an Instagram live with make-up artist Gucci Westman, Cameron shared the details of how she is raising her baby with Benji.

“Benji wants to go to bed late, and I like to go to bed early… that works so well for us as parents,” the actress said.

“I can go to bed a few hours early and he does those later feeds with her.”

“I can wake up early and be with her in the morning and [Benji] can sleep,” she added.

The actress also revealed that spending time under lockdown with Benji has made her appreciate their differences.

“We all need somebody… somebody who doesn’t do what we do,” she explained.

The 47-year-old hasn’t made any movies since starring in Annie in 2014, but she said being a new mum is keeping her busy.

“I literally get up and don’t stop moving until I lay my head down on the pillow,” she said.

“I’m so used to going, going, going. My engine starts and I don’t idle through the day,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Aug 30, 2015 at 4:30pm PDT

Cameron also shared advice to anyone feeling anxious about the Coronavirus pandemic.

She advised: “The best thing to do is to stay in the moment, just take care. Until there’s a vaccination we don’t know anything.”