Calvin Harris’ Beverly Hills mansion catches fire and causes $100k of damage

Calvin Harris’ Beverly Hills mansion has caught fire and caused $100k worth of damage.

The emergency responders treated the fire as a “major emergency” as 10 fire trucks are reported to have rushed to the DJ’s home.

Thankfully, sources say that the 40-year-old was not in the residence at the time it went up in flames.

A law enforcement source told TMZ: “Emergency responders received a call around 8:25 p.m. about the smell of smoke filling up the home”

Other people on the scene told the outlet that they saw ambulances arriving with the fire engines, and helicopters swarming around.

Video from CBS’ KCAL-TV shows firefighters using flashlights to navigate the mansion’s roof in the pitch black as they work to “vent” the home.

This process involves firefighters cutting open portions of the exterior to let smoke and heat escape to prevent explosions.

This procedure also allows responders to search for survivors in a safer manner, however, if done wrong it will give the blazing fire more oxygen as fuel and it will get even bigger.

Sources told the outlet that the fire was discovered to have come from a third-floor area near the home theatre.

The fire is reported to have started in a hidden area located near an air-conditioning system.

Sources also told the publication that the DJ has been renting the mansion in recent years.

In 2022, Calvin put the 10-bedroom home on the market for an eye-watering $25 million, however, he doesn’t appear to have found a buyer yet.

