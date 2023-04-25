Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper confirms her engagement to beau Matt Kaplan

Alex Cooper has confirmed her engagement to her beau Matt Kaplan.

The Call Her Daddy host shared the exciting news via Instagram on Monday, alongside a sweet behind-the-scenes photo from the monumental occasion.

The 28-year-old wrote: “I bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol 💍.”

Alex detailed the romantic proposal in a new interview with W Magazine, revealing Matt had worked with her publicist to set up what she thought was going to be a photo shoot for a story in their publication.

“I remember the shoot feeling like it had no direction, and I could tell everyone was stalling,” the 28-year-old said, admitting that the plan kept her “out of the house, out of [her] sweatpants, and in hair, makeup, and nails.”

“When I came home that night, my entire house was covered in candles, lit all over, music playing, and a scavenger hunt leading to Matt proposing.”

The Call Her Daddy host said Matt had placed “photos or mementos” of memories from their three-year relationship in “every room” of their California home.

“The last clue was a glass of champagne and a card that said, ‘Meet me down by the Buddha,’” Alex continued.

The podcast host was greeted by “two dogs in little bow ties,” before her beau “got down on one knee and said, ‘You’re my soulmate, the love of my life. You make me a better man. Please do me the honor of marrying me,’” and presented her with a vintage 1920s oval-cut diamond ring.

Although she importantly remembers that she said “yes” to the proposal, Alex admitted she “blacked out” during the “very surreal” moment on March 3.

Alex started the Call Her Daddy podcast back in 2018 with her co-host and roommate Sofia Franklyn.

The podcaster parted ways with Sofia and Barstool Sports, the original home of the podcast, in 2021.

That year, Alex moved Call Her Daddy exclusively to Spotify in a deal reportedly worth over $60 million.

In 2021 and 2022, it was ranked the second most popular podcast on Spotify, finishing behind The Joe Rogan Experience.