Caitlyn Jenner posts emotional tribute to Khloé Kardashian after settling their feud: ‘I haven’t been perfect’

Caitlyn Jenner has posted an emotional birthday tribute to Khloé Kardashian, after settling their feud.

On Tuesday, the 73-year-old took to Instagram to wish her former stepdaughter a happy birthday.

Caitlyn wrote: “Happy birthday @khloekardashian Being your stepfather was, and is, one of the best things that I was ever blessed with by your mother.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner)

“I promised your father that I would do my best to always be there for you kids and I know I haven’t been perfect but I will always love you and you are forever in my heart. I hope your day is filled with love, your kids, and happiness.”

The tribute was posted alongside a framed photo of them together, which was taken on the day Khloe married her now ex-husband Lamar Odom in 2009.

Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, was married to Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner for over 23 years before they announced their separation in 2013.

Two years later, Caitlyn came out as transgender in June 2015.

Caitlyn remained on good terms with the Kardashian family following her transition, but Khloe found it particularly difficult to process.

In 2017, the famous family fell out with Caitlyn over claims she made about Kris in her memoir, The Secrets Of My Life.

Their fall out caused a huge rift between Caitlyn and the Kardashians, but they have since settled their differences.

During her appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here in 2019, Caitlyn told her campmates that she hadn’t spoken to Khloe in “years”.

The former Olympian recalled coming out as transgender in 2015, and revealed who she told first.

Caitlyn said: “The first was the kids. I started with Brandon my son and he said to me ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son, but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.’”

“I went through every kid and the only one who wasn’t quite… and still to this day I can’t figure it out, was Khloe.”

“For some reason was pi**ed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since,” Caitlyn admitted.

When Ian Wright asked, “Do you think she’s more thinking about herself rather than you?” Caitlyn responded: “I don’t know, we were really close, I raised her since she was five years old.”

“I really don’t know what her issues are. I’m still the same person that I was, same sense of humour, same everything.”

A year later, Caitlyn and Khloe proved they were back on good terms as they reunited to celebrate Caitlyn’s 71st birthday.