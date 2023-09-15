Caitlyn Jenner claims Kim Kardashian ‘calculated’ fame ‘from the beginning’

Caitlyn Jenner has claimed Kim Kardashian “calculated” fame “from the beginning”.

Speaking in a trailer for House of Kardashian, the 73-year-old said: “Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?'”

A family friend of The Kardashians Joe Francis later suggested Kim’s 2000s sex tape with her ex-beau Ray J was “a means to an end”.

Joe claimed: “It was to create a controversy.”

House of Kardashian teases to be explosive as the KarJenner clan have no editorial control over the series.

Caitlyn, who was married to Kris Jenner for 23 years, previously said in a statement: “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years.”

“I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”