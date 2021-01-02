Busy Philipps confirms her eldest child Birdie ‘came out as gay’ at 10-years-old

Busy Philipps has confirmed her eldest child Birdie came out as gay at 10-years-old.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, the actress explained how Birdie came out to her and her husband Marc Silverstein two years ago.

The 41-year-old said: “For those of you who are my friends listening at home, this is the first you’re hearing that Birdie is gay and out.”

“Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately…I mean obviously, I knew that Birdie knew.”

Busy also revealed that Birdie’s pronouns are they/them, but admitted she struggles to use the right pronouns sometimes.

Speaking to her co-hosts about a conversation she had with Birdie, the actress explained: “I said, ‘You know, Bird, I’ve been doing a bad job with the pronouns’, because Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it.”

“And I said because I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

Busy continued: “And then Bird was like, ‘I don’t give a f***. You can talk about how I’m gay and out; you can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great’.

“So I said, ‘OK, I can talk about it on the podcast.'”

“So Birdie, my out kid, prefers they/them. I f*** up sometimes, but I’m trying my best at that, too,” she added.

Busy and Marc welcomed Birdie back in 2008, and the couple are also parents to their 7-year-old daughter Cricket.