Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming admits it’s ‘hard to know’ whether he’s aware of his dementia

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming had admitted it’s “hard to know” whether he’s aware of his dementia.

Last year, the Die Hard actor was diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition that affects your ability to communicate.

In a statement shared via Instagram in February, the actor’s wife Emma revealed his aphasia diagnosis had progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

Emma has been married to Bruce since 2009, and the couple are parents to two daughters – Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

The Hollywood actor also shares three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore – Rumer, 34, Scout, 32, and Tallulah, 29.

Speaking during her appearance on the September 25 episode of Today, Emma admitted: “What I’m learning is that dementia is hard.”

“It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is.”

Emma explained that learning the details of her husband’s health condition was “the blessing and the curse”.

“To finally understand what was happening, so that I could be into the acceptance of what is, it doesn’t make it any less painful,” the model said. “But just being in the know of what is happening to Bruce makes it a little easier.”

When asked if the 68-year-old is aware of his battle with dementia, Emma heartbreakingly admitted: “It’s hard to know”.