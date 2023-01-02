Brody Jenner reveals he’s expecting first child with girlfriend Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Tia Blanco.

The reality star has been dating the pro surfer since early 2022, and the couple made their romance Instagram official in June.

Announcing their baby news on January 1st, Brody, 39, and Tia, 25, shared a sweet video from one of their baby scans.

The parents-to-be wrote: “To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all.”

“We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way [blue heart emoji] Happy new year!”

A host of famous faces congratulated the couple in the comment section, including Brody’s ex-girlfriend Avril Lavigne, who wrote: “Congratulations !!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏.”

His fellow Hills star Heidi Montag also commented: “Couldn’t be happier for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!!”

Brody officially confirmed his romance with Tia last June, when he shared a sweet selfie of them on his Instagram Story.

The couple first sparked romance rumours in April 2022, when eagle-eyed fans spotted they both shared photos from the same waterfall in Hawaii within hours of each other.

According to TMZ, Brooklyn met Tia while vacationing in Hawaii, where the surfer lives part-time.

Tia is a two-time gold medalist in the ISA World Surfing Games, and was named the winner of the ABC surfing competition The Ultimate Surfer alongside Zeke Lau in September 2021.

Before he started dating Tia, Brody was in a relationship with his The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Kaitlynn Carter, who recently confirmed she’s expecting her second child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock.