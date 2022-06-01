Brody Jenner confirms romance with pro surfer Tia Blanco

Brody Jenner has officially confirmed his romance with pro surfer Tia Blanco.

The Hills star, 38, took to his Instagram Story to share a sweet selfie with his new girlfriend, 25.

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in April, when eagle-eyed fans spotted they both shared photos from the same waterfall in Hawaii within hours of each other.

They further fuelled the relationship rumours when they were spotted grabbing food together at Erewhon Market in Calabasas last month.

According to TMZ, Brooklyn met Tia while vacationing in Hawaii, where the surfer lives part-time. Tia is a two-time gold medalist in the ISA World Surfing Games and last September, she was named the winner of the ABC surfing competition The Ultimate Surfer alongside Zeke Lau. Brookyn’s new romance comes three years after he split from Kaitlynn Carter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiarah Lue 👑 (@tiablanco)