Britney Spears ‘throws shade’ at Justin Timberlake after he performs Cry Me A River

Britney Spears appeared to throw shade at Justin Timberlake after he performed his controversial song Cry Me A River at the opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel on Wednesday.

In her memoir The Woman in Me, Britney confirmed that the famous song is a diss track about their three-year relationship, and that it “shattered” her heart upon release.

In a viral video released on TikTok, Justin can be seen putting his hands out to the crowd and saying “no disrespect” before the track begins.

Justin, 42, is said to have surprised the audience by performing the ballad, as he made no previous comments about the release of Britney’s memoir and her dishing the dirt on him.

The former NSYNC member prefaced the song by reassuring the crowd he meant “no disrespect”, which fans have speculated was towards Britney.

Responding to the bold move, the Everytime singer took to Instagram to share some more details about their relationship.

The superstar described him as a sore loser, as she told fans, “I never mentioned how I beat him in basketball,” and how “he would cry” when he lost games against her.

Although she did not tag him or mention him by name, it is clear that the singer is referring to Justin as she sarcastically copied his “no disrespect” line, which he said before singing the diss track.

Britney also mentioned in her book how Justin left her looking like a “harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy.”

She also condemned him for releasing the song which fuelled rumours that she was the only one who had been unfaithful in their relationship.

In an excerpt from her book, Britney admitted she was loyal to Justin for years “with one exception”.

She revealed she kissed Australian choreographer Wade Robson on a night out in Spain, writing: “We were out one night and we went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced. I made out with him that night.”

Britney claimed she told Justin about her kiss with Wade and they were able to move past it and stay together.

In an excerpt from her book, published by The New York Times, Britney also revealed that Justin dumped her via text, and described how she was “devastated” and considered quitting the music industry.

She writes: “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Elsewhere in the book, Britney accuses Justin of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity”.

According to TMZ, Britney doesn’t want to name the other woman in her memoir because she “now has a family [Britney] doesn’t want to embarrass”.