Britney Spears reveals she was up for the lead role in THIS Hollywood blockbuster

Britney Spears has revealed that she was up for the lead role in The Notebook.

The romantic drama, which was released in 2004, starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

In her new memoir ‘The Woman In Me’, Britney revealed she lost out on the role of Allie Hamilton to Mean Girls actress Rachel.

In an excerpt from the book, published by PEOPLE, the Toxic singer wrote: “‘The Notebook’ casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on the ‘Mickey Mouse Club,’ I’m glad I didn’t do it.”

“If I had, instead of working on my album ‘In the Zone’ I’d have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night.”

“I imagine there are people in the acting field who have dealt with something like that, where they had trouble separating themselves from a character.”

“I hope I never get close to that occupational hazard again. Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is messed up. After a while you don’t know what’s real anymore.”

The popstar also reflected on her role as Lucy Wagner in the 2002 film ‘Crossroads’, admitting method acting was not easy for her.

She wrote: “My problem wasn’t with anyone involved in the production but with what acting did to my mind.”

“I think I started Method acting — only I didn’t know how to break out of my character. I really became this other person.”

“Some people do Method acting, but they’re usually aware of the fact that they’re doing it,” the star continued. But I didn’t have any separation at all.”

Britney continued: “I ended up walking differently, carrying myself differently, talking differently.”

“I was someone else for months while I filmed ‘Crossroads.’ Still to this day, I bet the girls I shot that movie with think, She’s a little…quirky. If they thought that, they were right.”

‘The Woman In Me’ hits shelves on October 24.

In the book, Britney opens up about her controversial conservatorship, her high-profile relationship with Justin Timberlake, and much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)