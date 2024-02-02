Britney Spears responds to Justin Timberlake ‘talking sh*t’ during NYC concert

Britney Spears has responded to Justin Timberlake “talking sh*t” during his concert in New York City.

The Toxic singer recently apologised for “some of the things” she wrote in her bombshell book about their relationship.

However, Justin showed little remorse for his part in the feud as he told fans: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise, to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

In a video shared to social media, the attendee stated that Justin made his remark about the Britney situation right before his performance of Cry Me A River.

Britney caught wind of the video and fired back at the singer for “talking sh*t” about her “on the streets” and then switched her Instagram account to private.

The 42-year-old posted a photo of a basketball hoop to her grid and captioned it: “Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I’m not sorry !!! 📸: Perfect Timing by Hang Hee Kim”

The singer famously dated the Mirrors singer from 1999 until their high-profile split in 2002.

In her memoir, The Woman In Me, the 42-year-old accused her ex-boyfriend of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity”.

However, the 42-year-old has since come out and apologised for the backlash he received as according to a source she “never intended for people to come after him.”

A source told The Daily Mail that the singer did not realise how much of a commotion her confessions would spark.

The source revealed: “She didn’t realize how powerful her words would be,”

Speaking about the abortion that Britney blamed Justin for in her memoir, the source added: “Ultimately it was Britney’s decision to abort her baby. It was her body and had she really wanted to say no, she could have.”

Taking to her Instagram on January 29, the Circus singer wrote: “I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book.”

“If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song, ‘Selfish’.”

“It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???”

“Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too”

The source continued: “You will always have feelings for the first person that you loved, Justin has come to her defense before, and she didn’t want to hurt him like she did and change the opinion people have of him…It was her story and she told it how she felt it needed to be told.”

They added: “Justin never reached out to Britney, and they have not had any private conversation.”