Britney Spears’ friends and family ‘plan intervention’

Britney Spears’ friends and family were reportedly in talks to host an intervention for her.

Amid concerns for her health, the singer’s manager, an interventionist, doctors and her husband Sam Asghari allegedly planned to try to convince her to seek treatment and sequester her in an LA-based house for two months.

A source told Page Six that the planned intervention never actually took place, as it was deemed “unnecessary”.

An insider told the publication: “Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and much of this has been overblown and grossly distorted.”

The intervention was reportedly scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, Britney agreed to meet with a doctor and the meeting “went well”.

Last month, the Toxic singer had to assure fans she was “alive and well” after police were called to her home.

Worried fans had asked police to check up on the singer, after she shut down her Instagram account.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told People magazine that deputies received multiple call from fans.

The spokesperson said: “Out of an abundance of caution, we responded to her home for a check on her well-being and determined she was safe and in no danger.”

Taking to Twitter to address the situation at the time, Britney said: “Yep that’s me … I’m alive and well. But not really convinced on these health juices, I mean there are SO MANY !!! Yoga and chest call me in. I do it inside, outside, wherever I fancy … this is me at a gym living my best life!!!”

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy. Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV … yep it hurt my feelings.”

Britney continued: “I’m sensitive and honestly I would rather take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway… I know I thought it was a joke too … but it’s not … it works … surprisingly enough !!!”

“I’m shocked as hell that when I took my Instagram down fans got worried and sent the cops to my house… it really was uncalled for … l adore my fans but for those who did that aren’t real fans and I honestly felt like it was a way to make me look bad !!!”

She added: “Please again know I’m doing the best I can … l’m alive, fine, healthy, and ready to start a new day – a new morning anew !!! To my real fans, God bless you!!!”