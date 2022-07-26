Britney Spears collabs with MAJOR star ahead of music comeback

Britney Spears is set to make her comeback to the music scene very soon.

According to Page Six, the singer is collaborating with Elton John on a new version of his 1972 single ‘Tiny Dancer’.

The pair reportedly met at a Beverly Hills studio last week to record the duet.

The single is being produced by Andrew Watt, and is set for release next month by Universal Music. A source told the outlet: “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.”

“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.” The insider added: “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.” “Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.” It comes after Britney’s controversial conservatorship was officially terminated last November.