Britney Spears admits she was ‘very drunk’ and ‘bored’ when she married ex Jason Alexander

Britney Spears has admitted she was “very drunk” and “bored” when she married her ex-husband Jason Alexander.

The exes were famously married for just 55 hours back in 2004.

In her upcoming memoir The Woman In Me, the singer revealed she and her childhood friend decided to tie the knot after a drunken night together in Las Vegas.

According to Time, Britney wrote: “He and I got s**tfaced.”

“I don’t even remember that night at all, but from what I’ve pieced together, he and I lounged around the hotel room and stayed up late watching movies… then had the brilliant idea of going to A Little White Chapel at three thirty in the morning.”

The singer also confirmed she and Jason wed out of boredom rather than love.

“People have asked me if I loved him. To be clear: he and I were not in love,” she explained, per the outlet.

“I was just honestly very drunk — and probably, in a more general sense at that time in my life, very bored.”

Although Britney didn’t take their marriage “seriously”, she revealed her family did, and explained they were disappointed when news came out of their getting hitched.

“They made way too big a deal out of innocent fun,” she recalled.

“Everybody has a different perspective on it, but I didn’t take it that seriously. I thought a goof-around Vegas wedding was something people might do as a joke.”

“Then my family came and acted like I’d started World War III. I cried the whole rest of the time I was in Las Vegas.”

“I realized: something about me being under their control and not having a stronger connection to someone else had become very, very important to them,” she reflected.

Britney and Jason’s marriage was annulled before they parted ways.