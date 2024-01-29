Britney Spears addresses her bombshell memoir as she congratulates ex Justin Timberlake on new single

Britney Spears has apologised for “some of the things” she wrote in her bombshell memoir as she congratulated Justin Timberlake on his new single.

The singer famously dated the Cry Me A River singer from 1999 until their high-profile split in 2002.

In her memoir, The Woman In Me, the 42-year-old accused her ex-boyfriend of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity”.

Taking to her Instagram on January 29, the Circus singer wrote: “I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book.”

“If I offended any of the the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song, ‘Selfish’.”

“It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard???”

“Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too.”

This comes after Justin’s NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass insisted that the pair “are good.”

The pop-singer told The U.S Sun: “No, they are fine. They support each other. They love each other in their own ways.”

“He has apologised. She is amazing. It’s just like everyone, this has happened already.”

“So I think just people like to keep fights going, but look at the people that are in the fight. They don’t care. They’re good.”

In her book released back in October, the Piece Of Me singer accused Justin of “cheating” on her with “another celebrity”.

A report released after the book’s publication also claimed that Justin sent a “two-word text” to break-up with the Womanizer singer.

In her memoir, Britney revealed that she was “devastated” and considered quitting the music industry when Justin ended things with her via text.

She wrote: “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Director Chris Applebaum has since recalled being with Britney on set of the Overprotected: The Darkchild Remix music video.

Chris claimed that when he arrived at her trailer, he saw Britney sitting cross-legged on the floor, with her makeup smudged from tears.

The director claimed she held up her Motorola flip phone and said: “I can’t believe it. Look it. This happened.”

He alleged the singer showed him a text from Justin which read: “It’s over!!!”

Prior to the singer’s memoir release, sources told Page Six exclusively that Justin had been “concerned” about what his 41-year-old ex was going to share from their relationship.

“It’s eating at him,” an inside source shared.

Another insisted the tell-all was “not a takedown” of anyone in particular.