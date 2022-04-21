Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren announce the birth of their second child

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple, who got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot one year later, are already parents to a 4-year-old daughter named Story-Annabelle.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Aaron shared sweet snaps of his family’s new addition – a baby boy named Ryden.

The actor, who is best known for playing Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, wrote: “My little man. Ryden Caspian Paul. So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you.”

“I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

Lauren also shared the same snaps of her newborn to her feed, and wrote: “Ryden Caspian Paul 💙 We’ve spent the last month getting acquainted with this little guy and we couldn’t be more in love.”

“Born on a full moon, he has such a gentle and knowing spirit. I’m so deeply thankful that he chose us to be a part of his journey. Name inspired by our favorite artist, @markryden.”

Speaking about his newborn son on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Aaron said: “[We have] a new baby boy. His name is Ryden, and I love him.”

The actor also revealed he asked his Breaking Bad co-star Bryan Cranston to be his son’s godfather.

He said: “He’s very excited, very honored, I love the man to death. It was a no-brainer.”

Aaron said his daughter Story is “madly in love” with her baby brother, and that she “can’t squeeze him enough”.