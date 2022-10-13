Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Brandy breaks her silence after being rushed to hospital

Instagram | Shot by @sikora
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Brandy has broken her silence after being rushed to hospital.

According to TMZ, the singer was hospitalised in Los Angeles on Tuesday after reportedly suffering a seizure.

The 43-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to thank fans for their support.

She wrote: “To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way.”

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. … Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Brandy was previously hospitalised in 2017, after falling ill on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us