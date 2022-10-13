Brandy breaks her silence after being rushed to hospital

Brandy has broken her silence after being rushed to hospital.

According to TMZ, the singer was hospitalised in Los Angeles on Tuesday after reportedly suffering a seizure.

The 43-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to thank fans for their support.

She wrote: “To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way.”

“I am following doctors’ orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. … Grateful for you all, see you soon.”

Brandy was previously hospitalised in 2017, after falling ill on a flight from Los Angeles International Airport.

Firefighters and paramedics then arrived at the airport and transported the Grammy winner to the hospital. Her longtime publicist Courtney Barnes said in a statement at the time: “The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her.” “She will be relaxing for the next few days.”