Brad Pitt matches donation of $ 1 million from Jennifer Aniston to support black lives matter movement

The former couple teamed up for an important reason

Brad Pitt has matched a $1 million donation, after ex-wife Jennifer Aniston donated the same amount to racial justice organization Color of Change.

This week it was revealed that the Friends actress had donated the seven-figure-sum after being “deeply affected” by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

Since is death the black lives matter movement has received huge support from celebrities all over the world.

Now the UK Mirror have reported that Brad, 56, has also donated $1m to the group.

“Brad is ­really involved with the charity because of Jen and said he would match her donation,” a source told the publication.

Brad, who divorced Jen after 5 years of marriage in 2005, reportedly attended protests in LA.

“He went to the protests this week and was at her home the day after. They are both very ­passionate and want to help as much as they can,” the insider added.

On their website the organisation states: “Color of Change leads campaigns that build real power for Black communities.

“We challenge injustice, hold corporate and political leaders accountable, commission game-changing research on systems of inequality, and advance solutions for racial justice that can transform our world.”

“Like most people, Jen has been deeply affected by what is going on in America and the terrible injustice that people of color experience every day,” a source told the Mirror.

“She wanted to show her support, and has donated a big sum to the charity she felt resonated with her the most. The link is on her Instagram page so her fans can also donate.”