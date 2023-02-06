Beyoncé makes history at the 2023 Grammys

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammys.

The singer took home her 32nd Grammy trophy during Sunday night’s awards show, making her the most decorated Grammy artist of all time.

As she collected her trophy, the 41-year-old said: “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I’m trying just to receive this night.”

Beyoncé won the best dance/electronic music album award for her house music-sampling album Renaissance.

The songstress also took home awards for best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording and best traditional R&B performance.

Taking to Instagram after winning the awards, Beyoncé wrote: “We won 3 y’all! To my Hive, thank y’all so much for all of your love and loyalty! Big thank you for the BREAK MY SOUL and CUFF IT wins!!!”

“It feels great to be honored for the vocal performance. Thank you to all the talented vocalists who killed those beautiful TikTok renditions! I feel very grateful and filled with joy!” she added.

