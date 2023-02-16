Bella Thorne confirms new romance – just months after splitting from her fiancé

Bella Thorne has confirmed her new romance, just months after splitting from her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo.

The former Disney Channel star called off her engagement to Benjamin last June, after having been together for three years.

The 25-year-old shared a carousel of snaps with her new beau Mark Emms via Instagram.

Bella captioned the post: “Find someone u want to share ur candy with 😍.”

“Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today.”

The actress was previously linked to 90210 star Ryan Eggold following her split from Benjamin.