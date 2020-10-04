Barack and Michelle Obama post touching tributes to each other on their wedding anniversary

The couple have been married for 28 years

Barack and Michelle Obama post touching tributes to each other on their...

Barack and Michelle Obama have posted touching tributes to each other on their wedding anniversary.

The couple celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Saturday, and marked the occasion by sharing heartwarming messages on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Michelle shared a photo of her and Barack, and wrote: “28 years with this one. 💕 I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion.”

“So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 3, 2020 at 1:02pm PDT

“Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack,” she added.

In a post shared on his own Instagram feed, Barack wrote: “Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life.”

“Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human.”

“This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Oct 3, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

“Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started. Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you,” he added.

The former US President and First Lady tied the knot on October 3rd back in 1992.

