TWO cast members have reportedly left Mrs Brown’s Boys – following ‘row over pay’

Two cast members have reportedly left Mrs Brown’s Boys, following a row over pay.

According to the Daily Star, Gary Hollywood and Damien McKiernan found out they were earning less than their co-stars earlier this year.

The actors, who play Dino and Rory in the series, allegedly complained to show bosses – and it caused a massive row.

An insider said: “Gary and Damien were confused and hurt when they realised they were getting paid less than the others. When they raised the issue it did not go down very well.”

“Gary was later told he would only be appearing in one of this year’s Christmas specials. That was the last straw, so he told them he was quitting.”

“Co-stars including Jennifer Gibney tried to convince him to stay, but his mind is made up.”

The source continued: “It was even worse news for Damien. He was simply told he is being written out. They are both heartbroken that things have turned out this way.”

The outlet also reported that they’ve already filmed scenes for this year’s Christmas special without Gary and Damien.

BBC declined to comment when contacted by Goss.ie. Gary Hollywood’s rep has also been contacted for comment.

