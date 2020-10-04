Glenda Gilson reveals the real reason why she returned to work so fast after giving birth

The presenter was back in work just eight days after she welcomed her son Bobby back in 2018

Glenda Gilson reveals the real reason why she returned to work so...

Glenda Gilson has revealed the real reason why she returned to work so fast after giving birth to her first child.

Back in 2018, the Virgin Media star was back working just eight days after she welcomed her son Bobby.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Glenda said: “I was back in work eight days after giving birth to Bobby and I really had no choice there.”

“Well I did have a choice, of course I had a choice, but the alternative was to give the gig to somebody else and sit on my maternity leave and watch someone else on the show.”

“That would have hurt,” Glenda admitted. “I said I would get my makeup on and I made sure I was there.”

“I got myself there and I had the help of my husband and my mother and that afforded me to be able to go back to work.”

Glenda is now expecting her second child with husband Rob MacNoughton, and she plans to take more time off this time around.

But when asked if she’ll take the full six months, Glenda said: “I don’t know, it is obviously different with your first baby and we are in a totally different situation this time around.”

“I don’t think time anyone knows what is coming down the tracks.”

