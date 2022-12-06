Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley has died aged 71

Kirstie Alley has died aged 71, after a short battle with cancer.

The actress was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, receiving both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.

Her children True and Lillie Parker confirmed her death in a heartbreaking statement shared via Twitter on Monday night.

Kirstie Alley and John Travolta dancing in 1989’s ‘Look Who's Talking’ will forever live in my mind #RIP pic.twitter.com/ms0QSPbTZL — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) December 6, 2022

They wrote: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

“She surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

After thanking the staff at Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida for their care, True and Lillie reflected on Kirstie’s legacy.

They said: “Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspiring to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family. — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) December 6, 2022

A host of famous faces have paid tribute to Kristie, including Tim Allen who wrote: “A sweet soul pass on in Kristie Alley. Sad, sad news. Prayers for all her family.”

John Travolta, who starred alongside the actress in the film Look Who’s Talking, wrote: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)