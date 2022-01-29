Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are ‘back together’ – one year after they split

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are reportedly back together, one year after they split.

The couple called it quits in February 2021, after almost a year of dating.

The Pretty Little Liars star was first linked to the rapper in May 2020, following her split from supermodel Cara Delevingne.

Now, it looks like Ashley and the American rapper have rekindled their romance.

A source has revealed to US Weekly that the couple are giving their relationship another chance.

The insider said: “They’re together … They just like to keep their relationship private.”

It’s understood the pair “never lost touch” after calling it quits in 2021.

“They know no matter what, they have each other to lean on during tough times,” the source continued.

The Pretty Little Liars star doesn’t want to rush into “anything serious” with G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, but they’re said to be “enjoying spending time together”.

The insider added: “Friends see them as a good match and are hoping this time around it’s for the long haul.”

The news comes after Ashley and G-Eazy sparked rumours that they had rekindled their romance in December 2021.

In photos published by MailOnline, the former couple were spotted on a lunch date in California the day after Christmas.