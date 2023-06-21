Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers settle their divorce – three years after splitting

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have settled their divorce.

The former couple, who share two children, announced their split in 2020 after ten years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the pair have reached an uncontested settlement in their legal separation.

In a declaration signed by Armie, the actor confirmed that he and his estranged wife have “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

Details on their settlement were not given, and their divorce will be finalised by a judge at a later date.

Armie, 36, announced his split from Elizabeth, 40, in July 2020.

The Call Me By Your Name star wrote on Instagram at the time: “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage.”

“As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority.”

“We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time,” he added.

Shortly after the pair announced their split, multiple women accused Armie of sexual abuse and rape – which the actor has denied.

Elizabeth addressed the allegations for the first time in an interview with E! News last September, following the release of House Of Hammer.

She said: “I did not plan on seeing it, but I did drop the kids off at school one day and came home and watched it with my support system around me.”

“It was obviously heartbreaking on so many levels and very painful. But at the same time, it exists. The past is the past and all we can do is take this as a moment to learn and listen, and hopefully process and heal in every capacity.”

“I definitely was surprised, but I think that’s to be expected,” Elizabeth added.

Speaking about where she stands with her ex, the BIRD Bakery founder added: “Our divorce is not finalized. But we are in a really great place. We talk all the time.”

“We’re committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there’s nothing we won’t do.”

The TV personality also revealed she initiated the split, but noted: “A divorce is a death…It was the last thing I ever wanted.”