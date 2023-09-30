Anya Taylor-Joy ‘set to marry’ beau Malcolm McRae this weekend

Anya Taylor-Joy is reportedly set to marry her beau Malcolm McRae this weekend.

According to MailOnline, the couple plan to wed on Sunday in front of just over 150 guests.

Earlier this year, they were spotted looking at wedding venues in Venice, Italy – including Palazzo Pisani-Moretta, a 15th century palace, and Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista di Venezia, a 14th century church.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae are reportedly getting married in Italy over the weekend. Can we imagine Anya in a wedding dress? 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ncGZjypW9i — Anya Taylor-Joy News | Fansite (@anyajoynews) September 29, 2023

A source told the publication: “Anya and Malcolm are incredibly private and wanted to ensure their wedding was kept away from prying eyes. “

“They both love Italy and always dreamed of tying the knot in a beautiful setting surrounded by their nearest and dearest.”

“There will be no expense spared and their guests are bound to have an incredible time.”

Anya and Malcolm are believed to have been dating for two years. They made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in February 2022.