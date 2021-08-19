Ant Anstead opens up about his romance with Renée Zellweger for the first time

"We kept it secret for a while..."

Ant Anstead has opened up about his romance with Renée Zellweger for the first time.

The Wheeler Dealers star was first linked to the 52-year-old actress back in June, days after he finalised his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack.

Speaking on E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday, Ant revealed he has been dating Renée “for a while”, but said they kept their relationship private.

The 42-year-old said: “Look … everybody knows that Renee and I have become quite close, because we kept it secret for a while, and unfortunately some pictures were taken and put out there.”

The couple met on the set of Ant’s new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which helps celebrities give one of their loved ones a one-of-a-kind car transformation.

Ant added it was “a real pleasure” to work with the Bridget Jones’s Diary star, who he described as a “super pro” when it comes to cars.

Ant and his ex-wife Christina Haack, who tied the knot in 2018, announced their split in September last year.

The former couple share a 23-month-old son named Hudson, and they’ve both been granted joint legal and physical custody of their only child.

Renée’s last public romance was with rock guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, who she split from in 2019.

Over the years, the actress has also dated Bradley Cooper, Jack White, and Jim Carrey.