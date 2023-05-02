Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy confirm their romance at the 2023 Met Gala

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy confirmed their romance at the 2023 Met Gala.

The US Vogue’s editor-in-chief, who has co-chaired the gala since 1995, attended the star-studded fundraiser on Monday night with the Love Actually star.

The pair posed for photos together on the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s staircase in New York.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Eq4ouUeyrO — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 1, 2023

Anna and Bill were first romantically linked in 2021, when they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date together.

In December 2022, the couple fueled dating rumours when Anna was spotted attending a private screening of Bill’s film ‘Living’ at The Crosby Hotel in New York.

Anna, 73, was previously married to David Shaffer from 1984 until 1999, and Shelby Bryan from 2004 until 2020.

Meanwhile Bill, also 73, split from his longtime partner Diana Quick in 2008.