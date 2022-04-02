Andrew Garfield ‘splits from model girlfriend’ after less than a year of dating

Andrew Garfield has reportedly split from his girlfriend Alyssa Miller.

The Spider-Man star had been dating the Sports Illustrated model since last autumn, but the pair haven’t been seen together in weeks.

The actor brought Alyssa as his date to the SAG Awards in February, but Andrew attended the Academy Awards alone on Sunday night, where he was nominated for Best Actor.

IT COUPLE.🖤 andrew garfield x alyssa miller / sag awards pic.twitter.com/lBQ820yVsU — comfort andrew💭 (@thinkerandrewg) February 28, 2022

A source has since told The Sun: “Andrew and Alyssa were a really beautiful couple and things were going great at first.”

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other.”

“On top of that it became clear that there were some differences between them and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

“It was disappointing for Andrew because he’d have loved to have shared the excitement of the awards season with someone he loved, but it just wasn’t supposed to be.”

“He is keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months,” the insider added.

Andrew was previously in a longterm relationship with actress Emma Stone, who starred alongside him in The Amazing Spider-Man, but they split for good in 2015.