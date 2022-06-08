And Just Like That showrunner reveals season two storyline will see the return of Samantha Jones

And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King has revealed that the character Samantha Jones will be returning to the series.

While Kim Cattrall did not star in the Sex and the City spin-off’s first series, her iconic character was referred to in a number of episodes.

Speaking to Variety, Michael shared some of the details about the upcoming second series of the hit HBO Max show, and revealed Samantha is set to return.

When asked if fans can expect to see Samantha in season two, Michael replied: “Yes!”

“It’s all so new right now, one of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real,” he added.

“My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”

After And Just Like That was officially renewed for another season in March, Michael said in a statement: “I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors.”

“The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content, added: “We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much.”

“We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season two.”

One storyline fans are looking forward to seeing in the new season in Carrie Bradshaw’s (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) new romance with Franklin (Ivan Hernandez).

Another storyline the new season will follow up on is the romance between Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Che, after Miranda’s shock split from her beloved husband Steve (David Eigenberg).