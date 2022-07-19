Amber Rose reveals she saw ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce coming

Amber Rose has revealed she saw her ex Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s divorce coming.

In an episode of the ‘It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper’ podcast, the model said, “Of course [I saw their divorce coming.]”

“I never really thought about [their marriage] much, but then when they finally got divorced, I was like ‘Mmm,’” she explained.

“[Kim] seems happy now though, with Pete [Davidson],” Amber added.

Although she and Kanye had a rocky relationship, the model explained that she never wished that his marriage would fail.

“I always hope for the best for them. I never had any ill feelings, like, ‘I hope they get divorced,’ or ‘He’s going to get his day,'” she said.

“I was just happy in my marriage at the time with Wiz Khalifa, or even after just doing my thing.”

Amber and Kanye dated from 2008 to 2010, however, their relationship wasn’t always smooth sailing.

“I have my own — I don’t want to say ‘feelings’ for him, because that sounds like it’s a positive thing for Kanye — I have my own issues and feelings, how I feel about how our relationship was,” she explained on the podcast.

Since their split, the rapper has publicly criticised Amber – and famously said he needed to take “30 showers” after dating her during a 2015 interview.

Addressing this remark on the ‘No Jumper’ YouTube channel in 2020, Amber said: “That’s what narcissists do, you share two years with someone, you take them around the world, you buy them all the jewellery…”

“You shout out to the world how much you love them and how much you love this person and then the person decides this isn’t what they want their life to be. I opted out.”

“I don’t know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers?”

“You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? I can see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me. Okay. You’ve done a lot for me.”

“It’s not my type of people. I like down-to-earth compassionate people. I’m not vindictive. I’ve been offered book deals to talk about him, wild s**t. I don’t want money from stuff like that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose)

Kim and Kanye were married for almost seven years before the reality star filed for divorce in February 2021.

The exes share four children together – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Amid their divorce proceedings, Kim started dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson in October.