Amber Heard’s attorney confirms plans to appeal the jury’s decision in defamation case

Amber Heard’s attorney has confirmed the actress “absolutely” plans to appeal the jury’s decision in Johnny Depp’s defamation case against her.

On Wednesday, a jury of five men and two women found the actress guilty of defaming her ex-husband in an op-ed for the Washington Post, which was published in December 2018.

The jury also awarded the actor $10 million in compensatory damages, and $5 million in punitive damages.

Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has since revealed they plan to appeal the verdict.

Speaking to Today, the actress’ attorney said: “She has some excellent grounds for it.”

“A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused.”

“We even had tried to get the UK judgement in to dismiss his case because he already had his shot.”

The attorney also blamed the verdict on a “number of evidentiary issues”, saying “there was so much evidence that did not come in.”

Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with Depp in his $50 million defamation lawsuit on Wednesday.

Johnny was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

Speaking to Today, Amber’s lawyer also stated the actress is “absolutely not” able to pay that much in damages to Johnny.

Following the verdict of the trial, Johnny released a statement on Instagram, saying: “From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome.”

“Speaking the truth was something I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me.”

“I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

Johnny also stated that the abuse allegations have “forever changed” his life, the lives of his children and the lives of those closest to him.

Amber also released a statement on Instagram following the verdict.

She penned: “I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was still not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

“I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women.”

“It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoked out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

The former couple’s court battle at the Fairfax County Circuit Court came to an end last Friday after six weeks.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

In response, Amber countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

In her countersuit, the actress claimed she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s former lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax”.

Regarding her countersuit, the jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Amber, but $0 in punitive damages.

During their deliberations, the jury worked through a special verdict form, which contained 24 questions relating to Johnny’s suit against Amber, and 18 questions relating to her countersuit against him.

Both needed to prove the statements were defamatory.

To win compensatory or punitive damages, the jury needed to find the statements were made with actual malice.

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.