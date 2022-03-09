Amanda Bynes speaks out after filing to end her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has spoken out after filing to end her conservatorship.

The former child star was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013, granting her mother Lynn Bynes legal control of her medical, personal and financial matters.

The legal arrangement was put in place after Amanda was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a small fire in her neighbour’s driveway.

It’s understood Amanda’s mother “completely supports” her request to end her conservatorship.

According to PEOPLE, the actress requested to terminate both the conservatorship of her person and estate in court documents filed in February.

Amanda has now returned to Instagram to speak out for the first time since taking legal action to end her nine year conservatorship.

In a video shared to her new Instagram account @amanda.bynes1986, she said: “What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amanda.bynes1986)

The 35-year-old added: “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

In the caption, Amanda tagged several media outlets such as E! News, People and US Weekly.

Amanda was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2014, and has been in and out of mental health facilities over the past decade.

In November 2018, the actress announced that she had been sober for four years in a candid interview with Paper magazine, in which she opened up about her addiction issues.

But just two months later, Amanda checked into a rehab facility after suffering a stress-induced relapse.

At the time, TMZ reported that the pressure of being back in the public eye, and trying to get back into acting, was “too much, too soon” for Amanda.

Amanda’s bid to end her conservatorship comes after Britney Spears successfully terminated her 13-year conservatorship in November.

The pop singer has since spoken out about how the conservatorship controlled her life, and the 40-year-old is set to release a tell-all book about her experience.