Amanda Bynes pulls the plug on new podcast after just ONE episode

Amanda Bynes has pulled the plug on her new podcast after just one episode.

The Nickelodeon star recently announced her new podcast alongside Paul Sieminski, Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast.

The podcast debuted on December 9 alongside her best friend, biochemist and PhD student Paul and featured tattoo artist, Dahlia Moth.

In a video posted to her TikTok account on Sunday, the ex-child star explained that she was pausing the Spotify podcast even though it was “doing very well and the response has been great.”

She said: “I’m going to take a pause on it for now, we are not able to get the type of guests that I would like on this show, like say Jack Harlow or Drake, or Post Malone.”

She continued: “So maybe one day if we are able to get those type of guests on the show, we will resume the podcast, but for now I’m taking a pause on it.



“Thank you to everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it, and that is all for now,” the 37-year-old concluded.

Amanda’s nine-year conservatorship was officially terminated last year.

The She’s The Man star was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013, granting her mother Lynn Bynes legal control of her medical, personal and financial matters.

The legal arrangement was put in place after Amanda was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a small fire in her neighbour’s driveway.

The actress was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2014, and has been in and out of mental health facilities over the past decade.

In November 2018, Amanda announced that she had been sober for four years in a candid interview with Paper magazine, in which she opened up about her addiction issues.

But just two months later, the 36-year-old checked into a rehab facility after suffering a stress-induced relapse.

At the time, TMZ reported that the pressure of being back in the public eye, and trying to get back into acting, was “too much, too soon” for Amanda.