Amanda Bynes ‘calls off her engagement’ to Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael have reportedly called off their engagement, however they remain in a relationship.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning,” and added that the pair called it off “sometime in 2021.”

“They have gone through ups and downs, together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another.”

The actress announced her engagement to Paul on Valentine’s Day in 2020, as she showed off her lavish emerald-cut ring on Instagram.

It was reported that the couple split just one month later, however, Paul told Page Six that they never actually broke up.

“They are still in a committed relationship and take their relationship seriously,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.

“They wear rings now to show their loyalty to each other and as a symbol of learning and growing together, but the rings aren’t everything to them.”

The couple are said to be focused on their personal growth as they navigate their relationship with each other.

“Amanda looks great and has gotten through many hard and significant experiences that have helped make her an incredible woman. She is sober, killing it and doing better than ever,” the source continued.

“Paul is in law school after working in healthcare for 10 years and doing well.”

Amanda and Paul first met at a sober living facility in November 2019.