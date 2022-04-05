Alyssa Miller shuts down rumours she’s split from Andrew Garfield

Alyssa Miller has shut down rumours she’s split from Andrew Garfield.

The Sports Illustrated model, who has been dating the Spider-Man star since last autumn, took to Instagram on Monday to set the record straight on her relationship status amid recent speculation.

Alongside a sweet selfie of the couple, Alyssa wrote: “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo. Lol love you AG 🦋”

IT COUPLE.🖤 andrew garfield x alyssa miller / sag awards pic.twitter.com/lBQ820yVsU — comfort andrew💭 (@thinkerandrewg) February 28, 2022

It comes after a source told The Sun: “Andrew and Alyssa were a really beautiful couple and things were going great at first.”

“They were together for quite some time before they went public, but work schedules mean it has been really hard to see each other.”

“On top of that it became clear that there were some differences between them and it was decided they are better off apart, for now at least.”

“It was disappointing for Andrew because he’d have loved to have shared the excitement of the awards season with someone he loved, but it just wasn’t supposed to be.”

“He is keeping his chin up and taking some time for himself after a hectic few months,” the insider added.

Andrew was previously in a longterm relationship with actress Emma Stone, who starred alongside him in The Amazing Spider-Man, but they split for good in 2015.