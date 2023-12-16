Adriana Lima admits she was ‘shocked’ when she saw recent red carpet photos of herself

Adriana Lima has admitted she was “shocked” when she saw recent red carpet photos of herself.

The Victoria’s Secret model attended the premiere of Hunger Games: The Ballads of Songbirds and Snakes in Los Angeles last month, and many fans noted how different she looked on the red carpet.

The 42-year-old’s appearance sparked some nasty comments online, including claims she had gone under the knife.

Giiirl! Have u seen #AdrianaLima at the recent #HungerGames red carpet? Do you think she got surgery 💉 or is pregnant 🤰? @PageSix pic.twitter.com/w3CkY32fZ4 — D E N N I S P A S T O R I ZO (@dennispastorizo) November 16, 2023

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia about the criticism she received for her looks, the mother-of-two said: “It did not bother me at all.”

“I’m very strong that way, and honestly, I looked at myself before I stepped out and I was feeling great. I was with my children, and they looked at me and were like, ‘Mom! You look so beautiful!’”

While Adriana insisted the comments didn’t “bother” her, she confessed she was “shocked” by the photos herself.

She recalled: “I was like ‘that’s not me’. Everything was strange because I don’t see myself like that. I still don’t see myself like that… you can see yourself differently.”

“I didn’t get offended or anything, though – I was laughing. The point is, I am not 16 years old. I started modeling at 16 but I will never be 16 again.

“I’m 42 and I’m the happiest I’ve been; the happiest with myself. I embrace my age and I will not change for anyone.”

Her comments come after Adriana clapped back at her haters on social media last month when she posted a makeup free selfie.

She captioned the post: “The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a one-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs… thanks for your concern.”

Aside from this incident, Adriana said she believes the industry is still making progress: “I don’t think we’re [totally] moving away from ‘thin, young and beautiful’; I think that the world is creating space for everyone – and everyone with their uniqueness is being celebrated.”

Adriana was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2018, and rejoined the brand again in September,as the face of the new Heavenly Eau De Parfum.

Adriana commented on the collaboration and said it was “uplifting” to be a part of such a huge deal at this stage of her career.

Speaking at the September event in honour of VS The Tour, she said: “I feel that as a woman, and still being in fashion — I’m 42 years old and a mom with five kids, so I feel that I’m still being celebrated in this stage of my life.”

Adriana said she is happy to see change being made for the sake of her children: “I’m happy to see that change because one of my daughters wants to be a model.”

“I felt very sad that she, as a model, would be celebrated for only a certain time frame of her life. I think that every stage is a beautiful time and I’m loving that fashion is now embracing that.”

“It’s great to see that no matter what stage you are [in life], for my kids and the new models coming up, it’s uplifting.”