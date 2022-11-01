Actress Michelle Williams welcomes her third child

Michelle Williams has welcomed her third child.

The 42-year-old actress, who announced her pregnancy in May, was spotted carrying a baby while on a walk in New York City on Saturday.

In photos published by MailOnline, Michelle held her newborn in a black baby carrier as she walked alongside her husband Thomas Kail and their two-year-old son Hart.

Michelle Williams is seen for the FIRST time since giving birth to third child while out with spouse https://t.co/hgiKVs3vX4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 1, 2022

The Dawson’s Creek alum is also mother to her 17-year-old daughter Matilda, whose father is the late Heath Ledger.

Michelle confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Variety in May, and said: “It’s totally joyous.”

“As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you.”

“It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family,” she added.

The actress secretly wed her director husband Thomas in early 2020, months before they welcomed their first child together that summer.

Speaking about welcoming a baby at the height of the pandemic, Michelle said: “It was a reminder that life goes on.”

“The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that.”

“He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”