Actress Alicia Witt grieving the loss of her parents – who were found dead at their home

Actress Alicia Witt is grieving the loss of her parents – who were found dead at their home.

The Dune star asked a relative to check on her father Robert, 87, and mother Diane, 75, at their home in Massachusetts as she had not heard from them for “several days”.

In a statement, Alicia said: “I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable.”

“I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss,” the 46-year-old added.

According to the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, the couple’s deaths are not being treated as suspicious, but their cause of deaths are not yet known.

A spokesperson for Worcester police Lt Sean Murtha said: “I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. There were no signs of foul play. It is under investigation.”