Abigail Breslin married her fiancé Ira Kunyansky over the weekend.

The Little Miss Sunshine actress shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a snap of her dancing with her new husband, the 26-year-old wrote: “01.28.23❤️💍❤️ married my bestest friend.”

Ira also shared a photo from their wedding day, and wrote: “Love my other second half ❤️”

Abigail and Ira started dating in 2017, and they got engaged last February.

Congratulations to the happy newlyweds!