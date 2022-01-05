Abigail Breslin hits back after being called ‘pathetic loser’ for wearing a mask following her father’s death from Covid-19

Abigail Breslin has hit back at troll who called her “pathetic loser” for wearing a face mask.

The Little Miss Sunshine star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a photo of herself and some pals on a rollercoaster while on a trip to Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old, who is wearing a face covering in the snap, later shared a screenshot of a comment on the post that read: “Who’s the pathetic loser wearing a mask?”

The actress replied: “That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid. You can kindly go f*** off now.”

Another person commented on her post: “She’s upset that people are not wearing their masks but yet here nobody is… what a hypocrite.”

Abigail, who’s father Michael died last February at the age of 78 after contracting the coronavirus, responded: “We took ours off for one photo. Everyone present was vaccinated as well as being tested before hand.”

“I was calling someone out for telling me my father was ‘weak’ because he passed away from Covid and said I was a ‘pathetic loser’ for wearing my mask on a public ride with strangers,” she continued.

“I wear my mask always around others [except] for friends I know are vaccinated and have been tested beforehand.”

“Ok this will be my last post for awhile because I do not need to further explain myself,” Abigail added.