Aaron Carter reveals ex Melanie Martin has suffered a miscarriage as they rekindle romance

Aaron Carter reveals ex Melanie Martin has suffered a miscarriage as they...

Aaron Carter has revealed that his former fiancée Melanie Martin recently suffered a miscarriage.

The 32-year-old confirmed the news during a YouTube livestream, and announced that he has rekindled his romance with Melanie.

“She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions and anything I said about you I’m sorry, and I love you. I didn’t mean it. I was just mad at you,” he said.

The Candy hitmaker announced that the couple are going to “try again” once the time is right.

“We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again,” he stated. “We both want that. I gotta take care of her.”

Melanie continued to explain that their relationship came to an end back in April, due to mistakes on her part.

Aaron agreed that she “did wrong” but that “everyone deserves a second chance”.

Earlier this year, Melanie, who has over 175k followers on Instagram, was arrested for felony domestic abuse.

According to TMZ, the police were called to Aaron’s home on March 29 for a domestic violence call, and she was taken into custody and held on $50,000 bail.