Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch responds to J.K. Rowling’s ‘irresponsible’ trans comments

The Irish actress is "saddened" by the author's recent tweets

Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch has responded to J.K. Rowling’s “irresponsible” trans comments.

The author was branded “transphobic” over the weekend, after she took issue with the phrase “people who menstruate” in an article written for Devex.

Evanna, who played the Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film franchise, reacted to J.K.’s tweets in a statement posted on Twitter last night.

“I wanted to stay out of commenting on JKR’s tweets because it feels impossible to address this subject on Twitter but I am so saddened to see trans people feeling abandoned by the HP community so here are my thoughts,” she began.

Here are my thoughts. Sending love to all. ❤️💜💗🧡💛💚🤎🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/P30YHfnzBN — Evanna Lynch (@Evy_Lynch) June 9, 2020

“I imagine that being trans and learning to accept and love yourself is challenging enough and we as a society should not be adding to that pain.”

“Feeling like you don’t fit in or aren’t accepted for who you are are the worst, most lonely feelings a human can experience and I won’t be helping to marginalise trans women and men further.”

“I applaud the immense bravery they show in embracing themselves and think we all should listen to their stories, especially as it is Pride Month.”

Evanna also said Twitter should not be used to start a “complex conversation”, and encouraged people to educate themselves privately.

“Personally, I don’t think Twitter is the right place to have this very complex conversation and we should be reading articles and memoirs, listening to podcasts and having long-form conversations,” she wrote.

“I think it’s irresponsible to discuss such a delicate topic over Twitter through fragmented thoughts and I wish Jo wouldn’t.”

She concluded the message by advising her fans to take a break from social media during these difficult times.

“I also think we should all be in therapy, not on Twitter tearing lumps out of one another. I hope everyone is taking space away from social media and prioritising their mental health.”

“For now, I won’t be continuing this conversation any further on Twitter and will be offline learning to listen better,” she added.

The news comes after Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in the film franchise, responded to the author’s tweets in a lengthy blog post published by LGBTQ youth nonprofit The Trevor Project.

The actor said he felt “compelled to say something”, after J.K. was branded “transphobic”.