Gossies 2023: Most Stylish Man – sponsored by AYA & Sport Endorse

The Gossies 2023 will return on March 4th, with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The awards ceremony will once again take place at The Convention Centre in Dublin, and this year’s show stopping theme is the Circus.

The full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 5th, so you can watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

Our Most Stylish Man category is packed full of fashionable men this year, who showcase their style across social media, TV, and on the red carpet.

Whether they love a suave suit or prefer street style, these guys know how to pull off a good outfit.

Vote for your Most Stylish Man, sponsored by AYA & Sport Endorse, below:

Voting for The Gossies 2023 closes on February 26th at midnight.