Gossies 2023: Best Actress – sponsored by Perkys

The Gossies 2023 will return on March 4th, with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The awards ceremony will once again take place at The Convention Centre in Dublin, and this year’s show stopping theme is the Circus.

The full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 5th, so you can watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

Ireland is blessed with so many incredible actresses, so it’s no surprise this category is bursting with talent once again this year.

From Kerry Condon’s critically-acclaimed role in The Banshees of Inisherin; to Eve Hewson, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Greene’s stellar acting in Bad Sisters – it’s always a pleasure to see these nominees on our screens.

Vote for Best Actress, sponsored by Perkys, below:

Perky products provide the best boogie-proof and sweatproof wear all night long, no matter where the night takes you. They’re also comfortable and easy to apply ensuring you’ll look picture perk-fect!

Customizable to your size from an A cup all the way to an I cup in a range of different products to suit all you outfit options – they’ve got you covered girly.

Perkys are proud to be Irish and their products are 100% cruelty free! They are now also available to buy in Penneys stores & Pharmacies nationwide.

Voting for The Gossies 2023 closes on February 26th at midnight.