This is the €35 skincare product Zendaya wears every day on the set of Euphoria

Zendaya’s skin is always glowing, and now we know why.

Doniella Davy, Euphoria’s makeup director, has revealed the bestselling skincare product the actress wears every day while filming the show.

She said: “Her look is always super simple: it’s no makeup. We went with her total natural skin texture—I would just accentuate the bags under her eyes, or put this red eyeshadow around her eyelash line, or even trace over her veins on her temple.”

“We also used this Elizabeth Arden product called Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant that Z loves to keep her face really moist.”

The award-winning product deeply moisturises and protects skin, and will give you that gorgeous glow Zendaya is famous for.

The Elizabeth Arden cream can be used to shape brows, add shine to cheeks, soothe dry hands, smooth cuticles and nails, and more.

Makeup artists and beauty gurus around the globe rave about this product, which was first created back in 1930.

You can buy it for €35 here.