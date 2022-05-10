This is the bestselling skincare product Meghan Markle swears by

Ever wonder how Meghan Markle gets her skin looking so gorgeous and glowy?

The Duchess of Sussex swears by the bestselling Kate Somerville Quench Hydrating face serum, which she says helps her “maintain that glow”.

The moisturising product is formulated to create a gorgeous, dewy complexion that’s silky soft and satiny smooth.

It is also designed to deliver intense hydration, while counteracting environmental stressors.

The serum contains an intense form of Vitamin A to help promote healthier-looking skin, and anti-aging ingredients to return skin to its youthful appearance.

Use one pump of the serum to your cleansed, dry face and neck once a day in the morning or evening, and then allow it to absorb into your skin before applying other products.

You can buy the product for €73 here.