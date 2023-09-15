This is the anti-ageing product Kate Middleton swears by

Kate Middleton has enviably skin.

The Princess of Wales, 41, always looks refreshed and radiant – no matter what the occasion.

The mum-of-three has shared a number of her skincare secrets; however, there’s reportedly one product she loves and hasn’t shared that keeps her skin looking youthful.

In a new interview, Carl Ray – who has previously been Kate’s makeup artist, revealed that she swears by the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel.

The celebrity makeup artist explained that the product has also been used by former US First Lady Michelle Obama on Kate’s recommendation.

Carl revealed “the effect [of the product] is unbelievable when it comes to erasing wrinkles”.

The product contains spilanthol, a local anaesthetic from the extract of the plant Acmella Oleracea, which reduces muscle contraction and relaxes facial features.

It also includes an ingredient known as silver hair gross, extracted from the Imperata Cylindrica plant, which moisturises the skin for 24 hours.

Finally, the third important ingredient in the skin gel is hyaluron, which is a natural component of the human body.

It helps counteract the natural aging process, helping the skin to retain its volume and plumpness.

You can buy Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel here for €59.99.